WWE's CM Punk Wants To See What This NXT Star Can Do On The Main Roster

Since returning to WWE, CM Punk has spent a lot of time with the "WWE NXT" locker room, especially those in the women's division like Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade. Appearing at "Fanatics Fest NYC" with the hosts of "UpUpDownDown," Punk commented on Perez's progress so far, and what he wants to see her achieve on the main roster.

"Roxanne Perez is the present, you know I — but and as far as the future? Yeah, future looks good for her too," Punk boldly proclaimed. He then contrasted her trajectory with Bron Breakker, who's making a massive impact on the main roster since leaving "NXT." It's the same thing with Bron Breakker, you know, uber talented, head on his shoulders, sky's the limit." The "NXT" women's roster is set to feature many heavy hitting new comers, like former CMLL World Women's Champion Stephanie Vaquer, and former World of Stardom Champion Giulia, and while Punk is excited to see Perez on the main roster, he'd like to see her clash with either of the aforementioned stars.

"So, if they're going to 'NXT,' I want to see them mix it up with Roxanne Perez. I think that's going to be some dynamite stuff." Notably, Perez has admitted to being quite close to both Punk and his wife, former Divas Champion AJ Lee, and has said she was directly inspired by the veteran while growing up. Perhaps with the guidance of both Punk and Lee, Perez can build a legacy on the main roster that ultimately rivals both.

