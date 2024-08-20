Dave Meltzer Thinks This WWE Feud Will Result In A Match After Bash In Berlin

WWE's next major PLE, Bash in Berlin, is set for August 31, and the card has already been stacked with several major bouts, such as the new line up of The Judgment Day going up against The Terror Twins — Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley — in a mixed tag team match. But, according to Dave Meltzer on "Wrestling Observer Radio," the storyline will likely continue after Bash in Berlin, especially between Priest and Finn Balor.

Meltzer claimed that Priest is above the rest of the Judgment Day members in terms of "pecking order," and praised the way the mixed tag was set up during "WWE Raw" after the faction attacked Priest and Ripley. "I mean, this was a good angle to build up the Berlin match — the mixed tag — you know. And then, you know, probably Priest and Balor." While Adam "Edge" Copeland was the only member of the faction that was officially the leader, one could argue Balor now holds that position after the ousting of Ripley and Priest, which is likely why Meltzer feels the feud will evolve into a rivalry between Balor and Priest.

Interestingly, The Judgment Day has come a long way since Copeland leading the faction. Not too long ago, Priest reflected on the moment he found out that Copeland would be cut from the group, and the reaction both he and the veteran had, especially since they were of the impression that The Judgement Day might be broken up.

