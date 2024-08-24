WWE HOFer Eric Bischoff Discusses His 'Professional Admiration' For Vince McMahon

Late last week, it was reported that former WWE CEO and Chairman Vince McMahon's health was declining following his exit from the company earlier this year. The topic has been heavily discussed amongst wrestling fans and journalists in the days since, with WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff recently acknowledging the situation. On an episode of Bischoff's podcast "83 Weeks," he offered an idea that he believes could help McMahon restore his health.

"I kind of feel like I should challenge Vince to a fight right now," said Bischoff. "Nothing would heal Vince McMahon as quickly and enable him to get back up on his feet at 100%, if indeed he's not, then me challenging him to a fight. That guy will go down fighting."

The shot from Bischoff references the final episode of "WCW Monday Nitro" in which he called out McMahon live, challenging him to a fight.

Elsewhere during the podcast, Bischoff discussed his general feelings regarding McMahon, praising the legacy he has left in professional wrestling.

"I have nothing but professional respect and admiration... not in all ways, but in so many ways for Vince," said Bischoff. "If you're watching professional wrestling right now and enjoying it... You can despise some of the things that we've been hearing about Vince McMahon but you cannot deny that he created it."

Feelings toward McMahon have been far from positive in recent years following a series of reports accusing the WWE co-founder of sexual misconduct and assault, most notably by former WWE employee Janel Grant. Despite this, Bischoff reaffirmed his respect that "Vince McMahon had the vision to build the model that made professional wrestling exist to this day."

