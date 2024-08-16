Vince McMahon's Lawyer Denies Report That Former WWE Chairman Is In Poor Health

Vince McMahon has kept a low profile since being ousted by TKO Group Holdings this past January. Naturally, when a world-famous showman like McMahon suddenly goes quiet, the rumor mill will fill in the gaps, which appears to be what's happening now as it relates to McMahon's health. YouTuber Lee Cole has alleged that Linda McMahon, the ex-chairman's wife, told a mutual acquaintance that her husband's health has been in rapid decline. But now McMahon's lawyer is pushing back against those rumors by claiming the former WWE CEO is not unwell.

"Vince's health is fine," McMahon's lawyer Jessica Rosenberg said in a statement. "We have no idea where the rumor that he had health issues came from, but it is not true." McMahon, who turns 79 on August 24, underwent major spinal surgery in July 2023. Despite this, McMahon appeared at the New York Stock Exchange just two months later to mark the UFC merger into TKO Group Holdings. The following month, McMahon made the strenuous trip to Saudi Arabia to attend the Francis Ngannou vs. Tyson Fury fight, where he appeared hunched and frail, walking with the support of a cane.

The 78-year-old "Genetic Jackhammer" is currently wrestling with one of his strongest foes, but one he's not altogether unfamiliar with: the U.S. Justice Department. McMahon is under federal investigation for his alleged involvement in the sexual abuse and trafficking of former WWE employee Janel Grant. Former WWE Head of Talent Relations and McMahon minion John Laurinaitis has also been named in the lawsuit. WWE, the multi-billion dollar company McMahon helped build, has done what it can to distance itself from its former CEO, with Paul "Triple H" Levesque assuming an increasingly prominent role as the company moves forward.

