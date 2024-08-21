Freddie Prinze Jr. Says This WWE Raw Star Is A 'High-Level' Promo Artist

Since being called up to the main roster in 2022, GUNTHER has continued to impress the WWE audience with his in ring ability, which comes at no surprise after watching him perform in both "NXT" and "NXT UK" after coming up on the indie scene with the likes of Will Ospreay and Zack Sabre Jr. However, former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. believes there's another aspect to "The Ring General" that should be focused on more, especially now he's the World Heavyweight Champion.

On his podcast "Wrestling with Freddie," Prinze Jr. explained that GUNTHER deserves more recognition for his promo ability, the effort he puts in to tell a conveying story to the audience despite the language barrier.

"I'm telling you he's better than you think like halfway through the promo you're like dude this is a really good promo and I think it's just the language barrier in the accent but he communicates so well," Prinze gushed. "He probably speaks more than two languages and he's just hyper-smart but once you start listening to what he says it really sounds good...Gunther is telling you everything, he's teaching you who he is, what he's about, what his opponents are about like he'll let you know."

Prinze believes that Gunther's work on the microphone is special.

"When you can tell stories like that on the mic you're a high-level promo artist and I think it's time that all of us, you already did but me and the rest of us give him his flowers as well," Prinze said.

GUNTHER will defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Randy Orton at Bash in Berlin after "The Viper" issued a rematch for the title due to losing the King of the Ring finals against "The Ring General" in a controversial fashion.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Wrestling with Freddie" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.