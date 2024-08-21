Nic Nemeth Discusses One Way WWE Can Elevate The World Heavyweight Title

WWE first unveiled the new World Heavyweight Championship back in 2023 to crown a new champion for "WWE RAW," after then-Undisputed WWE Champion Roman Reigns became exclusive to "WWE SmackDown." The inaugural champion, Seth Rollins, went to lengths to make the belt legitimate, with Damian Priest and now GUNTHER picking up the title since.

According to Nic Nemeth, in a recent episode of "Busted Open Radio," he said the belt is credible, but added that WWE should take further steps to legitimize the title.

"It isn't the worst possible thing to have, like, 'Hey, Randy Orton holds this up and it counts as one of his world titles,'" Nemeth proposed.

Additionally, Nemeth claimed that some view the title as the "Intercontinental Championship Plus," and that Randy Orton reigning with the belt could add some much-needed credibility. "So, when/if he does pull it off, it is a big deal," he said.

Despite this, Nemeth clarified that GUNTHER's reign does count, but having Orton hold the belt above his head would add some of the equity of his 20-year-long career to the championship.

"That would be something to like, 'Hey, man, that's no longer a consolation prize to anybody,' even the sharpest critics, they've made it into something because of their long-term booking," Nemeth suggested.

Orton's current feud with GUNTHER continues to heat up ahead of their match at Bash in Berlin, and this week, "The Viper" got some retribution and hit the champion with an RKO as "RAW" went off air.

