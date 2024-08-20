Randy Orton Hits Finishing Move On GUNTHER After WWE Raw Goes Off The Air

Randy Orton's ongoing feud with WWE World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER intensified on this past week's "WWE Raw," days before their clash at Bash in Berlin. The battle between the two continued even after the show went off the air, with "The Viper" even landing an RKO on the champion.

Advertisement

Following Orton's match against GUNTHER's buddy Ludwig Kaiser, which headlined this week's show, Orton and Gunther brawled to take the show off the air. The 14-time world champion even hit Gunther with an RKO, for the second week running, despite the champion vowing to never be on the end of it earlier in the night.

GUNTHER TOOK AN RKO FROM RANDY ORTON AFTER #WWERAW WENT OFF THE AIR. pic.twitter.com/NJNFu313mk — FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) August 20, 2024

Orton and GUNTHER opened this week's "Raw," where the former gloated about hitting the latter with an RKO on the August 12 edition of the show. GUNTHER dismissed Orton, promising him that he would never receive another RKO from Orton, while also vowing to walk away as the champion at Bash in Berlin. One of the promises that GUNTHER made didn't even last the night as Orton hit the RKO after the show went off the air.

Advertisement

Surprisingly, WWE didn't air the RKO, but it seems like they ran out of time, which happened previously when the feed cut during the Liv Morgan, Rhea Ripley, and Dominik Mysterio segment on the "Raw" after Money in the Bank earlier this year.

GUNTHER and Orton's current rivalry began after their last match against each other at the King of the Ring final ended in controversial circumstances as the latter's shoulders were up when he was pinned.