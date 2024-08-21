WWE Hall Of Famer Kevin Nash Recalls Last Time He Had Dinner With Kevin Sullivan

The wrestling world is still mourning the loss of "The Taskmaster" Kevin Sullivan following his death at age 74. Sullivan was dealing with health issues following an accident and complications from surgery. Many fellow legends continue to remember the villain of the territories, including WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash.

He recently spoke on an episode of his "Kliq This" podcast about the last time he saw Sullivan, and mentioned he often spoke with "The Taskmaster" and knew he was having issues with his heart. But he said Sullivan never "smarted anyone up" to his condition before his passing. Nash said the final time they saw each other was during dinner following a signing they both attended about a year ago.

"I could tell he was weak. Plus, he had been there all day, it was late," Nash said. "But he was just, he was quiet. One of the best, man, I mean he was a great character. He was believable and he wasn't a very big man, but he was muscular. He had gigantic thighs. But he knew how to get over and he definitely knew what he was and when we got the chance to be on the creative end ... I've said it a million times, if we don't have Kevin Sullivan, it wouldn't have mattered who was the third man [in the nWo.]"

Former WCW executive Eric Bischoff previously said on his podcast that he only trusted Sullivan with the knowledge that Hulk Hogan would be the third man in the nWo, and Sullivan knew before Hogan himself. Hogan turned on WCW to join Nash and Scott Hall at the infamous Bash at the Beach pay-per-view in 1996.

