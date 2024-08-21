AEW's Jeff Jarrett Opens Up About Last In-Depth Conversation With Kevin Sullivan

Deaths are unfortunately a common part of all walks of life, including the wrestling business, but it's been tougher than usual over the last few months, as the wrestling world has lost the likes of The Wild Samoans and Kevin Sullivan. Sullivan's death in particular hit the heart to many wrestling fans who came up during the Monday Night Wars, who saw Sullivan compete for WCW as The Taskmaster, and gain influence backstage, where he worked for WCW's booking committee almost up till the promotion closed in 2001.

On the latest episode of "My World," AEW's Jeff Jarrett was asked by co-host Conrad Thompson about Sullivan's passing, and Jarrett's memories of him. Jarrett compared Sullivan to his father, Jerry Jarrett, who Sullivan had worked with in Memphis back in the territory days, as someone who was always learning the business. He also then told Thompson about his last long conversation that he had with Sullivan, which Jarrett noted was around two years ago.

"I don't know if you even know this Conrad, the last in-depth conversation I had with Kevin Sullivan was about Ric Flair's Last Match, that entire process," Jarrett said. "I'll say not just the match, but the show, the buildup to it, the press conference. I told him some things that obviously he had no idea about, that originally, we were going to do it at the Expo Center...just all that...When I heard about his passing, my mind kind of started reflecting on that conversation. And I can remember, the kind of the takeaway of all that was 'This guy is, in a lot of the ways, still a student of the game.'"

To quote this article, please credit "My World" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription