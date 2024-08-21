Chris Jericho Compares Build For AEW All In Match With HOOK To Last Year With Ospreay

Former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho is heading into another All In event in Wembley, set to defend his FTW Championship against Hook. In a new interview with The Daily Star, Jericho compared facing a much younger, more grounded wrestler than last year, when he faced Will Ospreay.

"To me it's all storyline. Last year, Will [Ospreay] was doing the G1 [Climax] so we only had a couple weeks to build it and I think we did a good job building that...It was more of a dream match, about Jericho vs. Ospreay...it pretty much sold itself," Jericho explained, gushing that Tony Khan said the match was one of his favorites of the year. "This year is different...The story we had, it's been six months and I've really enjoyed it."

Jericho was thrilled to work with the numerous supporting characters, such as Big Bill and Katsuyori Shibata, and feels the storyline has done what it set out to initially do.

"The plan was for [Hook] to learn and to have a featured role on 'AEW Dynamite,'" Jericho said, describing the upcoming Wembley match as Hook's "last chance" at a lesson from Jericho. "This is the final battle, so to speak and I think we told the story."

Jericho was the one who felt that the storyline could last six months, coming to the conclusion around May that the momentum could carry them to August.

"The culmination of this great story that we've told...I think the story got here perfectly. Hook has done a great job. He's gotten so much better of the last six months," Jericho concluded. "I think the fans have enjoyed it and like I said that's the most important thing to me."