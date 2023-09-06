Chris Jericho Discusses Working With Will Ospreay At AEW All In At Wembley

Chris Jericho may not have been a part of AEW All Out this past weekend, but he was a focal point of the biggest show in AEW history, All In at Wembley Stadium, just a week before that. And even though Jericho came up short in his battle with IWGP United Kingdom Champion Will Ospreay, the first-ever AEW World Champion is still really happy with how the match turned out.

On "Talk is Jericho," Jericho spent the whole episode talking about the Ospreay match, and All In, including some of the build-up. And Jericho revealed there was some amount of realism to his rivalry with Ospreay, particularly things that were brought up during their contract signing just days before All In on "AEW Dynamite." "That story I told about cold calling Will to tell him to tone things down so he would have some longevity, like me, that was real," Jericho said. "Will and I have always had a great relationship. He actually called me a few times to get advice on how to be a heel ... When he was stuck in Japan, during the lockdown, he called me."

"So Will and I have always had that friendship. So it was actually 100% legit, what I said in my promo, and 100% legit what he said about this being a huge year for him, and Wembley really putting the icing on the cake for the Will Ospreay story when his contract is up in a few months. He does have millions of dollars coming to him, no matter who he signs with."