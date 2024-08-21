AEW's Mercedes Mone Raves About Kamille, Shares Touching Backstage Moment Between Them

TBS Champion Mercedes Mone is heading in to her first AEW All In, where she'll be defending her gold against a newly returned Britt Baker. Mone won't be alone, however, as she'll have her bodyguard "The Brickhouse" Kamille by her side. The former NWA World Women's Champion debuted on the July 24 "AEW Dynamite," when she was sent by Mone to take out Baker. Mone talked about her bodyguard in the latest "Mone Mag," and had nothing but praise for Kamille. In her newsletter, Mone wrote that she loves what she has seen of "The Brickhouse" so far, and said AEW President Tony Khan "nailed it" by signing her. Mone said Kamille is just scratching the surface, and she's going to "be one of the all time greats," and she's going to help Kamille get there. She said though they've really just met, and are still getting to know each other, Mone already believes they have a bond.

Advertisement

"The other night, Kamille pulled me aside and said 'I know we don't know each other that well, but I want you to know that I legit have your back and if you ever need help with your brother, I'm here,'" Mone wrote, mentioning her sibling, who is currently experiencing health issues back in Boston. "It was such a nice moment, and while she doesn't need me ... or Team Mone, she legit has 100 percent of us to lean on. For now, just keep watching her. You'll be glad you did."

In addition to everything positive she had to say about Kamille, Mone also put over the "positive atmosphere" in AEW. She wrote that she has heard Khan mention "several times" the importance of a positive work environment, and "how [wrestlers'] personal lives should be valued."

Advertisement