Paul Heyman Discusses The Evolution Of Roman Reigns' WWE Character

Since Roman Reigns' return at SummerSlam 2024, he has received a much different response from the WWE fans than he was previously used to throughout his run as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, with fans cheering for the "Original Tribal Chief" upon his pursuit of Solo Sikoa. Reigns' "Wiseman" Paul Heyman has now opened up about the evolution of his persona over the last several years. Speaking with "Notsam Wrestling," Heyman explained that the idea of Reigns turning babyface after losing the championship was something they had always predicted would happen because of how many stories were told during the 1316 day reign, as well as staying consistent to the "Tribal Chief" character for four years.

"Our first appearance together officially on television he's coming out with the title. The entire run of the 'Tribal Chief' has been as champion. This whole story was built around many different things. Family, emotion, Sami Zayn, acceptance, love of family, hatred of our enemies, but the core of it all was always the power base on the island of relevancy of the 'Head of the Table' is defined by the title itself. So we knew after losing the title we were going to have to write completely different stories ... the theme is now different, we've had four years of the theme of the champion. Roman Reigns now, it's a new theme. So going into Mania, we knew once Mania is over this is going to be a lot different for us."

Heyman also revealed that both Reigns and himself chose to not be in character and show their genuine emotion for each other the night of Heyman's Hall of Fame induction, which he felt already turned the "Tribal Chief" babyface before the audience even realized.

