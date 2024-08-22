Tony Khan Confirms AEW All In Will Feature Stars From This Wrestling Dynasty

All Elite Wrestling has prepared a stacked card for its biggest event of the year, All In. Per AEW President Tony Khan, that card will now be even more stacked with the addition of one of pro wrestling's most famous families — the Von Erichs. Khan confirmed the news on the AEW All In media call this afternoon, while also looking ahead at next year's All In pay-per-view in Arlington, Texas.

"It means so much to me ahead of a big event like this to have the Von Erich family here, a part of it with us in AEW, because AEW is a family," Khan said. "It's great to have them with us. Going into All In next year, I hope they'll continue working with us. It's an honor that they had us in their territory, the Von Erichs, and great to have them here at AEW All In London. [I'm] looking forward to a big year in Texas next year as well, but all eyes on London this weekend."

Marshall, Ross, and Kevin Von Erich first appeared on AEW and Ring of Honor programming last December, mere days before the release of "The Iron Claw" film, which depicts the rise and fall of the Von Erich dynasty. Marshall and Ross, the sons of Kevin Von Erich, now reign as two-thirds of the ROH Six Man Tag Team Champions alongside a fellow generational talent, Dustin Rhodes. The manner in which the Von Erichs will appear as well as which iteration of them — Marshall, Ross, and Kevin, or just Marshall and Ross — will appear at All In remains unclear.

AEW All In will broadcast live from Wembley Stadium on August 25, with the main show starting at 6pm UK time, or 1pm EST.