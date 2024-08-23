AEW Dynamite Viewership & Ratings Report, 8/21/2024

This week's "AEW Dynamite" was up against the Democratic National Convention on most major news networks, but the show held strong. According to Wrestlenomics, the August 21 episode of "Dynamite" dropped just 1% in viewership from last week, with 698,000 viewers tuning in overall. The 18-49 demographic rose 4%, scoring 0.24 in that coveted demographic. The episode had taped in Cardiff, Wales earlier in the day as AEW talent traveled into the United Kingdom for All In 2024 on Sunday, but it wasn't broadcast until its usual time slots. Last week's live edition of the show had an audience of 703,000 and a 0.23 in the 18-49 demographic.

The episode ranked ninth overall on cable, behind the various DNC coverage on MSNBC and CNN. "Dynamite's" average viewership number is down 23% compared to this time last year, while the 18-49 demographic has dropped 29%. This time last year the company had been averaging 885,000 viewers overall in August, with a 0.31 in the 18-49 demographic, whereas now the company is averaging 674,000 overall and 0.22 in the 18-49 demographic.

"Dynamite" stuck to its usual trend of posting a strong first quarter-hour, in part due to its lead-in from "The Big Bang Theory," before dropping more than 100,000 viewers by Q2. The middle quarters rebounded somewhat during the promo segment between MJF and Will Ospreay and the Continental Championship match between Claudio Castagnoli and Kazuchika Okada, but tailed off from there, with the lowest-rated quarter being the nine-minute overrun featuring Swerve Strickland and Bryan Danielson.

