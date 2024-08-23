Darby Allin Comments On Jack Perry Feud Heading Into TNT Title Match At AEW All In

At the upcoming AEW All In pay-per-view, eight titles will be on the line including the TNT Championship where Jack Perry will defend it against Darby Allin in a Coffin Match.

Speaking on "105.3 The Fan," Allin reflected on the events leading up to the match and addressed how his perception of Perry over the years, and their contrasting journeys, have been contributing factors to the build.

"So, Jack Perry is a guy who's been with AEW since the beginning just like me, but his road there was so much easier than mine," Allin said. "You know, he's been friends with The Elite which run the company, and with Jack, it's only a speed dial call away from getting hired here. He didn't really have to sacrifice anything."

Upon hearing that he had signed with AEW back in 2019, Allin was initially confused with the Jungle Boy gimmick that Perry previously employed. While he credited Perry for the evolution his character has undergone since joining The Elite, he questioned his lack of presence on-screen, citing AEW's ongoing residency in Arlington, Texas as an example. He also explained why their All In bout is a Coffin Match.

"I set the guy on fire," Allin explained. "C'mon man, we're going to go to Wembley [Stadium], we're going to lock up and have a good old match? No, man. I've already set the guy on fire, we had this whole bloody cage match. There's only one place to go from there and that's the Coffin Match. That's the end all, be all."

