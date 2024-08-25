The Undertaker Details Backstage Interaction With Triple H At Raw After WWE SummerSlam

The Undertaker's most recent appearance on WWE was at WrestleMania 40 when he helped Cody Rhodes defeat Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Championship, chokeslamming The Rock near the end of the match. However, "The Deadman" recently revealed that he was present backstage at SummerSlam 2024 and had the opportunity to speak with Triple H and watch the show from the Gorilla Position.

On his "Six Feet Under" podcast, The Undertaker reflected on his interaction with "The Game" where he joked about appearing at WrestleMania again. He also discussed if "WWE Raw" will stay three hours once it moves to Netflix in 2025.

"I saw Paul, Triple H at the end of the night and that's a lot of wrestling for me to attend, that's a ton on my schedule these days. I went up to him and I said, give him a hug, told him, 'Alright, I'll see you at Mania.' He got what I was saying.

"The whole time I sat up at Gorilla right with Paul and then Bruce Prichard, then myself was up there and I was like, 'This show really three hours long?' Like, I know it is but I was just like, 'When you guys go to Netflix, is this show going to cut down back to two hours?' Three hours. I mean, why three hours? Like, it's been three hours forever now, right, but I was just kind of trying to stress the point of three hours is a lot of wrestling," said "The Deadman."

The Undertaker's host Matt Lyda asked if there were any conversations of him appearing on-screen at SummerSlam to which "The Phenom" quickly responded in the negative and jokingly said that his day has come and gone. But, he added that WrestleMania appearances will always be something to consider.

