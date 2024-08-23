Tommy Dreamer Assesses Ramifications Of TNA's Joe Hendry Winning WWE's NXT Title

Like Jordynne Grace, TNA Wrestling's Joe Hendry now has the opportunity to win championship gold in "WWE NXT." As TNA producer Tommy Dreamer points out, though, this opportunity comes with some added ramifications, whether Hendry wins the title or not.

"There's some things where you just got to be oh so careful when you are that outsider, just because you toe the line," Dreamer said on "Busted Open Radio." "You also got to make sure you don't piss off a locker room of TNA people with your representation. You can't let them down. Also, you can't let yourself down. You can't let NXT down. So there's a lot of moving parts to that when you are the performer [in a cross-promotional title match]."

The title match in reference will take place at "NXT" No Mercy on September 1 as Hendry, a former TNA Digital Media Champion, challenges Ethan Page for the NXT Championship. Should Hendry defeat Page, and gain possession of the NXT Championship, Dreamer asserts that Hendry's involvement in the WWE and TNA partnership will greatly continue, with the NXT Championship simultaneously being spotlighted across additional platforms, such as TNA Wrestling itself. Should Hendry lose, however, Dreamer questions what his subsequent course may look like.

"If he loses, where do you go? Both brands. And if it's just over on one, then you have to just concentrate on the, I don't want to say a rebuild, but what is his now-goal in TNA? Those are the things you have to think about," Dreamer said.

