AEW Stars Will Ospreay And Mercedes Mone Share Back-And-Forth Over English Breakfast

Food is something that the people of England take great pride in. Whether it's fish and chips in a seaside town, tea and scones at an old café, or a roast dinner on a Sunday afternoon. One thing that the English claim they make better than anyone in the world is breakfast, but if you ask AEW TBS and NJPW STRONG Women's Champion Mercedes Mone, she probably wouldn't agree.

Mone took to Instagram on Tuesday to show the whole world the "full" English breakfast she was served at a Wetherspoons pub and restaurant before AEW's debut in Cardiff, Wales on August 21, which looked like something that a starving dog would even turn away. Clearly unimpressed with what she was served, and knowing full well that Wetherspoons is not the number one place for breakfast in the UK, Will Ospreay offered some friendly advice to "The CEO."

Dear @MercedesVarnado I can only apologise about your English breakfast. That was quite frankly an abomination of breakfast. But please do not give up hope on our breakfast there is great places out there. You're much better off going @NandosUK — Will Ospreay • ウィル・オスプレイ (@WillOspreay) August 20, 2024

"Dear @MercedesVarnado I can only apologise about your English breakfast. That was quite frankly an abomination of breakfast. But please do not give up hope on our breakfast there is great places out there. You're much better off going @NandosUK," Ospreay wrote, to which Mone responded with all the enthusiasm of the food she was served in Wetherspoons when thinking about the idea of having breakfast in Nandos, a chicken restaurant. AEW referee Aubrey Edwards then offered up her advice by telling Mone that Nandos is actually very good, and that she should listen to Ospreay. Mone did not listen to Ospreay.