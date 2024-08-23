AEW Stars Will Ospreay And Mercedes Mone Share Back-And-Forth Over English Breakfast
Food is something that the people of England take great pride in. Whether it's fish and chips in a seaside town, tea and scones at an old café, or a roast dinner on a Sunday afternoon. One thing that the English claim they make better than anyone in the world is breakfast, but if you ask AEW TBS and NJPW STRONG Women's Champion Mercedes Mone, she probably wouldn't agree.
Mone took to Instagram on Tuesday to show the whole world the "full" English breakfast she was served at a Wetherspoons pub and restaurant before AEW's debut in Cardiff, Wales on August 21, which looked like something that a starving dog would even turn away. Clearly unimpressed with what she was served, and knowing full well that Wetherspoons is not the number one place for breakfast in the UK, Will Ospreay offered some friendly advice to "The CEO."
Dear @MercedesVarnado I can only apologise about your English breakfast.
That was quite frankly an abomination of breakfast. But please do not give up hope on our breakfast there is great places out there.
You're much better off going @NandosUK
— Will Ospreay • ウィル・オスプレイ (@WillOspreay) August 20, 2024
"Dear @MercedesVarnado I can only apologise about your English breakfast. That was quite frankly an abomination of breakfast. But please do not give up hope on our breakfast there is great places out there. You're much better off going @NandosUK," Ospreay wrote, to which Mone responded with all the enthusiasm of the food she was served in Wetherspoons when thinking about the idea of having breakfast in Nandos, a chicken restaurant. AEW referee Aubrey Edwards then offered up her advice by telling Mone that Nandos is actually very good, and that she should listen to Ospreay. Mone did not listen to Ospreay.
NanddNOOOOO pic.twitter.com/NAnU3KwtKk
— Mercedes Moné Varnado (@MercedesVarnado) August 21, 2024
Will Ospreay Showed Mercedes Mone How It's Done
Following on from "Breakfastgate," Ospreay took to his own Instagram to show Mone what a real full English breakfast looks like, complete with enough baked beans to fill all the space that was left on Mone's plate on Tuesday afternoon.
Will Ospreay to Mercedes Mone
😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/WzvocUvGcs
— Fightful Wrestling (@Fightful) August 23, 2024
"That's how it's done @mercedesmone," Ospreay wrote." Despite having a big TBS Championship defense against Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. at All In this Sunday, it was clear that "The CEO" was not going to rest until she got herself a proper breakfast while in England, and it seems that she managed to find one by taking to her story on Friday afternoon to reassure every English native that their food is indeed good.
BREAKING: Mercedes Moné has had a second English breakfast! https://t.co/7k9Lc7IUvu pic.twitter.com/AvW4XaeGo6
— Cultaholic Wrestling (@Cultaholic) August 23, 2024
"This looks much better @WillOspreay," Mone wrote. Ironically, the inclusion of an avocado to Mone's breakfast has got many people confused, as that is not a typical component of an English breakfast, leading many to wonder whether she will ever get a breakfast that is quintessentially English. Fortunately for both Mone and Ospreay, they will have another year to plan out where the best place for an English breakfast is, as AEW looks to be heading back to London in 2025, only this time they will be joined by the stars of NJPW. as a local advertisement outside Wembley Park train station revealed that the fourth annual Forbidden Door pay-per-view will take place in the English capital on a date yet to be announced, as well as confirming that All In London will be taking place in 2026.