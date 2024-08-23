John Cena Discusses Upcoming WWE Retirement Tour, 'Jackpot' Long-Term Stories

John Cena's highly anticipated 2025 retirement tour has many in the wrestling industry speculating who the veteran will face as the curtain closes on his career. Cena recently appeared on "Club Shay Shay," where he laid out his own expectations, and named the WWE Hall of Famer he'd like to throw down with at the end.

According to Cena, he simply wants it to be worth it, and good for WWE business. "I hope everyone can come to these events and either relive memories they might have had over the past 23 years, or make new memories," he said. Cena also pointed out how he'd love for fathers and sons to have contrasting moments when they see him, and even recalled how often he gets told stories by sons who thank him for allowing them to bond with their fathers around wrestling. Cena also pointed out that he ultimately wants to create moments with his final tour.

Some have suggested that Cena should beat Ric Flair's monumental 16-time World Championship reign record, and while he jokingly toyed with the idea of battling against Flair himself, he shot down the notion, even suggesting that "The Nature Boy" might even win if they clashed today. "I think what's interesting about the tour is there is some jackpot long shot scenarios where [winning a 17th World Championship] can happen," he said. "But to win a number one contendership in the story driven purpose? You have to earn it."

