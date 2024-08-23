WWE's John Cena Assesses Ease With Which Retirement Decision Came

With about 36 dates locked in, next year will mark the official retirement tour of 16-time world champion John Cena. In looking ahead, "Bullseye" host Jesse Thorn presumed Cena's imminent in-ring farewell to be a difficult decision. According to Cena, though, it was quite the opposite.

"No, it was an easy decision to make," Cena admitted. "Thank you for assuming it would be a difficult one. It was a very easy one, and I think it's one that I've known for since I started my career. This thing, this doesn't last. It has to end."

In assessing his expansive wrestling career, Cena noted that he felt himself slowing down, in-ring-wise, around 2017 — his last year as a full-time WWE performer. Since then, Cena has gradually decreased his WWE appearance dates as his focus has shifted to other projects, such as acting and hosting. In doing so, Cena also decreased the amount of physical damage to his body, which, in turn, better protected his overall wellness.

"I started wrestling because I wanted to do it out of a passion project," Cena said. "I wanted to do it as a hobby. I was able to get a job and I made that job my vocation. And now it's time to go. So instead of hang[ing] on and keep[ing] everyone guessing and increase the percentage that I'm going to put out bad entertainment, I would like to close the chapter when I feel I can still perform. And in doing so, [I] give a whole year to the fans that have been able to make me who I am and take the year to go across the world and say thank you."

