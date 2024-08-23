Matt Hardy Weighs In On AEW All In 2024 Main Event

AEW All In is right around the corner, and the question on everyone's mind is a simple one; will Bryan Danielson leave Wembley Stadium as the AEW World Champion? "The American Dragon" will challenge Swerve Strickland for the richest prize in AEW, with Danielson being forced into retirement if he loses, something that he is more than comfortable with as he looks to spend more time with his family, but after the August 21 "AEW Dynamite" in Cardiff, Wales, Danielson will do everything he can to have one more run as a world champion.

Advertisement

Former AEW star Matt Hardy previewed the match on his "Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast, where he believes there is one clear outcome for August 25. "Swerve had a hell of run, Swerve had a really nice run as champion, but it is time for the "American Dragon." It is time for Bryan Danielson to win the AEW World Title," Hardy said. "It's really fitting. ... I think if you would ask Tony Khan who is his true right-hand man, who does he believe in and trust in more than anyone else, who would he take advice from, it would be Bryan Danielson. He has really been like a heart and soul when it comes to AEW, and I think he is someone deserving of an AEW World Title run."

Hardy believes Danielson when he says that he is looking forward to stepping away from wrestling. However, Hardy sees him having one final stretch of high-profile matches as the AEW World Champion before riding off into the sunset to focus on being a father to his two children, who will be at ringside at All In.

Advertisement

Please credit "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.