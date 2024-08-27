Tommy Dreamer Says 2nd-Worst Decision In Wrestling Involves This WWE Hall Of Famer

Some booking decisions are so bad, so ridiculous, and so overwhelmingly stupid, that they can tank someone's entire career in a single moment, or lead to an entire company going out of business. Bret Hart's career was never the same after the Montreal Screwjob, virtually everything that WCW did in late 1999 and 2000 helped lead to the company dying in 2001, and WWE turning "Stone Cold" Steve Austin heel at WrestleMania 17 was the first domino to fall in the slow decline of wrestling's popularity in North America. ECW legend Tommy Dreamer has seen his fair share of bad decisions, but on "Busted Open Radio," he said one moment in WCW ranks as the second worst decision in the history of the business.

"I think the second worst decision in professional wrestling history, removing the mask from Rey Mysterio," Dreamer said. "When Rey lost that mask, Rey still got over because Rey was, and is, the most unique performer in–probably of all time. But when they took that mask off of him, he kind of like had to reinvent himself. At least WWE was smart enough to say 'let's put the mask back on him and forget that stupidity ever happened,' and now we have this version of Rey Mysterio, and his career just elevated to the next level."

Dreamer explained that Mysterio's raw talent as a performer kept him over when he wrestled without the mask, citing it as an example of how most wrestling gimmicks are often short-lived, but a gimmick that can wrestle will stand the test of time and live forever in the minds and hearts of the fans.

