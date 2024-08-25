Will Ospreay Explains What Working Wembley Stadium As Part Of AEW Means To Him

AEW All In 2024 will see Will Ospreay return to Wembley Stadium to challenge MJF for the American Championship in front of his fellow Brits. The magnitude of wrestling in this particular stadium isn't lost on "The Assassin" either, as he explained during an interview on "Close Up with Renee Paquette."

Advertisement

"The exposure has been crazy. I feel like I had a decent enough following before I came here [AEW]. I feel like I had a few matches under my belt that kind of me like this underground, best wrestler ever. Coming over here is like a different animal."

Ospreay then touched on his early days, recalling coming up as a backyard wrestler in England. Since being back in the U.K. ahead of All In, he's bumped into some old friends that he knows from the British independent scene, which made him reflect on how far he's come throughout his career. He described the experience as overwhelming, albeit in a good way.

All In 2024 will mark Ospreay's second time wrestling in the stadium. His appearance at last year's event was his first time being in the massive arena, despite growing up near London and working close to Wembley before he was a full-time wrestler. Ospreay beat Chris Jericho at All In 2023, and the experience even inspired the former AEW International Champion to get a tattoo to commemorate the event.

Advertisement

"Going in there last year, I can't tell you enough... It was one of those things where — I've never believed in anything enough to put it on my skin. But I believed in myself enough to get me to something that not even some of the greatest and biggest draws of professional wrestlers have ever done. I mean, Wembley Stadium... It's iconic, it's legendary."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Close Up with Renee Paquette" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.