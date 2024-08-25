Brie Danielson Gets Candid About Husband Bryan's Health Issues In AEW

Brie Danielson has mixed feelings about her husband's potential retirement at AEW All In. While she supports his in-ring career and passion for the wrestling business, the former Brie Bella also has concerns about his neck injuries, as she told "Close Up with Renee Paquette."

"I'm like, 'Bryan, at 43 years old, you shouldn't be feeling this much pain.' That's where I get worried," she said. "I will say, compared to a lot of people, my husband takes such great care of his body, and he does so many things outside of the ring to make sure he's in the best shape he can be, he feels good. But at the same time, I do see his body breaking down, and it's hard when you come home and you have a seven-year-old and a four-year-old."

Brie noted that Bryan often has aches and pains when he plays with their children, which makes her wonder if he should continue wrestling. Despite this, she hopes that he beats Swerve Strickland for the AEW World Championship at All In and continues his career, as she thinks that their kids will enjoy seeing him with the gold in front of thousands of fans in Wembley Stadium.

As of this writing, Bryan Danielson is wrestling without an AEW contract amid medical concerns. The "American Dragon" has been vocal about needing neck surgery, and even if his career does extend beyond All In, he's confirmed that 2024 will be his last full-time in pro wrestling, which should hopefully lead to his body being less banged up.