Why Brie Garcia Feels Torn About Bryan Danielson Potentially Retiring At AEW All In

Bryan Danielson's career will be on the line when he challenges Swerve Strickland for the AEW World Championship at All In 2024. Ahead of the match, the AEW star's wife, Brie Danielson (formerly known as Brie Bella in WWE), shared her thoughts on her husband hanging up while speaking to "Close Up with Renee Paquette."

According to Brie, she fell in love with Danielson due to his passion for wrestling, and she has mixed emotions about him potentially having to say goodbye to the sport. She recalled stories of them bonding over things pertaining to the wrestling business that few people understand, and how it's been a big part of their relationship.

"We'll sit in bed and have so many ideas about how to change a storyline or whatever it may be. That's when I look at him and I'm like 'I know your love, I know your passion and I will never take that away. I know the kids will never want to take it away.' That's why tonight I'm just like... I don't know which way I'll be cheering. Yes, I know I've always wanted my husband to be home more, but at the same time I've been with him, and all we've ever known together is wrestling, and I don't know if I want to see that end for him."

Danielson is currently working without an AEW contract, suggesting that he'll be gone from the company after All In. "The American Dragon" has been open about 2024 being his final full-time year in wrestling, though he did intend to compete part-time when he made that announcement. However, Danielson's medical condition could also factor into his decision to potentially retire earlier than planned, as he needs neck surgery. Regardless of the outcome of his match against Strickland, he has the support of Brie.