Update On Bryan Danielson's AEW Contract Status

Bryan Danielson is heading into a huge match at All In at Wembley Stadium, where he's putting his career on the line in an AEW World Championship match against Swerve Strickland, but he's doing so without a contract.

Danielson told Fightful Select he is going into his "Final Countdown" after his contract expired on August 1. Danielson said he has not extended his AEW contract. He told Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp he "doesn't look at his phone very much," but will always answer for AEW President Tony Khan, and said they will "explore options when the time comes." "The American Dragon" said that his priority after finishing his in-ring run will be getting his neck better, and told Fightful Select that will likely involve surgery.

It's been well documented that Danielson is involved in AEW's disciplinary committee, but he said in the interview that it isn't "fun to participate in," though he's honored to be on the committee. Bryan told Fightful he is unsure if he'll continue his work with the disciplinary committee when he's finished in the ring. Danielson confirmed his role back in December following the firing of CM Punk after a backstage altercation with Jack Perry. An initial report said that Bryan, AEW General Counsel Chris Peck, and an unnamed outside attorney were involved in Punk's firing.

Danielson has been vocal about closing out the in-ring chapter of his professional wrestling career, having been forced to retire once before, and revealed 2024 is his last year of performing full-time. He previously said in an interview that the last contract he was in, the one that expired on the first of August, was the "last contract he would ever sign." Danielson said he wanted to be around more for his two young children.