Absent AEW Star Ricky Starks Reveals What He Was Doing Instead Of Wrestling At All In

Former FTW Champion Ricky Starks is believed to be at home, frustrated with his lack of direction in All Elite Wrestling, while the company runs its biggest show of the year All In across the ocean in London, England's Wembley Stadium. Starks was apparently catching up on the latest releases in the movie theater while the event was going on.

Advertisement

"Twister in 4D gets old after the first 5 minutes of spilling your popcorn everywhere," Starks said on social media, referring either to the 2024 release "Twisters" or its predecessor, the 1996 film "Twister" as both are currently in theaters and premium formats like 4DX. The format was once roasted by AEW's Tony Schiavone, who compared the 4DX experience of "The Batman" to bumping in a wrestling ring.

Starks has not appeared on AEW programming since March and has not wrestled since May, when he defeated QT Marshall in an appearance in BTW. The former FTW Champion is currently healthy, having been cleared by physicians at an AEW physical earlier this year, but Starks reportedly has no long-term direction in the company and is frustrated, seemingly waiting out his contract.

Advertisement

AEW President Tony Khan has been vague but upbeat about Stark's relationship with AEW, and former world champion MJF still speaks highly of the former World Tag Team Champion, delivering a backhanded compliment to his former rival. Former AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill also spoke highly of Starks, calling him a star and saying she hopes his future is whatever he wants it to be.