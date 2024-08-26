Bryan Danielson Says He'll Make An Announcement About His Future On AEW Dynamite

New AEW World Champion Bryan Danielson, who has teased retirement recently, has no idea what his future with AEW is going to look like following his win at All In.

Danielson, in the post All In press conference, stated that he hasn't put much thought into his pro wrestling future, after teasing retirement numerous times heading into his match with Swerve Strickland at Sunday's pay-per-view. But, he revealed that he will be a part of this Wednesday's "AEW Dynamite" show, where he will make an announcement.

Advertisement

"I, honestly, haven't thought about my future at all, past tonight [laughs]. So, I don't know what's going to happen but I'll be there in Champaign, Illinois on Wednesday, and between now and then, we'll figure out ... and I'm sure I'll have an announcement then," said the AEW World Champion.

Danielson was then asked by a journalist if he could potentially end his career at the WrestleDream pay-per-view in October, which will take place at the Tacoma Dome in his home state of Washington. The former WWE star reiterated that he hasn't planned anything yet past the All In pay-per-view.

"Honestly, like I said, I have no — this was my sole focus ... is tonight. I was very happy with how things turned out and then everything going forward I'm gonna have to think about," revealed Danielson.

Advertisement

He asked his daughter, who was sitting on his lap during the press conference if she wanted him to come home. She replied affirmatively, prompting Danielson to rhetorically question how he could not listen to her. The AEW star had stated earlier this year that he wants to retire to spend time with his children, while he also revealed that his body is broken down, specifically citing that he needs neck surgery.