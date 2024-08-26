Tony Khan Talks Nigel McGuinness' In-Ring Return, Clarifies AEW Commentary Situation

AEW All In 2024 featured several surprises this weekend, but Nigel McGuinness' return to the ring after 12 years, in his hometown, led to one of the biggest pops of the night. Naturally, during the AEW All In London Post Show Media Scrum, Tony Khan was asked about McGuinness' status going forward and whether he'll still be on commentary or not.

Advertisement

"He will definitely be on commentary," Khan said.

He then praised McGuinness' work on commentary for "AEW Collision," as well as the commentary he did earlier that night for All In. McGuinness has notably been a big fan of Christian Cage, which made the spear the veteran hit on McGuinness a show of cruel irony, which Khan described as a shocking moment.

Khan then looked back at his early years as a wrestling fan, and how fans would often trade VHS' with indie show clips amongst each other, but once he started going to college, they started trading DVDs, which was where he first saw McGuinness and Bryan Danielson in action. "He's one of the first wrestlers I was watching, along with Bryan, and I think the two of them go together very well," he recalled.

Advertisement

Khan added that he often booked McGuinness into the fantasy shows he wrote years ago, and that at some point, he had the veteran wrestle Bret Hart at Wembley. "I think it was something he really wanted to do, and if Nigel was going to make a comeback, it had to be something special and meaningful," Khan proclaimed.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the AEW: All In London Post Show Media Scrum and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.