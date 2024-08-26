Tommy Dreamer Loved This 'Old School' Promo On WWE Raw

World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER is set to go head-to-head with Randy Orton at Bash in Berlin, and the war of words between the two is heating up ahead of their big match in the champion's territory. Last week, Orton delivered a promo on "WWE Raw" in which he told GUNTHER he "made it personal" when he brought up Orton's family. "Busted Open Radio" host Tommy Dreamer was a fan of Orton's promo, which he called "old school." Dreamer said it was "short and sweet" and just how Orton should be speaking, and also how GUNTHER should be acting as the heel.

Advertisement

"Randy is very personable, he's basically going to tell you what he's going to do, and here comes good ol' GUNTHER," Dreamer said. "Now we're seeing a whole other level of GUNTHER. When I talk about the babyfaces... that the fans are reacting to, it's awesome, but with that, you need the heaters and that heater is GUNTHER. He's your champion."

Dreamer said that the fans do not want to hear GUNTHER, which was apparent in the opening segment on "Raw." The ECW legend said that every time GUNTHER gets on the microphone, fans cut him off, causing him to stop speaking, rather than arguing and making them louder. He said he doesn't believe GUNTHER will be a heel in Berlin, which is close to GUNTHER's native Austria.

Advertisement

"Randy Orton is going in to, I love that they said it on commentary, it's going to be a hostile place for Randy because GUNTHER, it's his hometown," Dreamer said. "GUNTHER... I will take my hat off to you and give it to you, if you sir, go in your hometown and be a heel."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.