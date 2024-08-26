Whatever Happened To WWE Diva Sable?

Ask any fan during WWE's Attitude Era who their top three female stars in the company were at the time, and Sable's name would more than likely come up. Born Rena Greek and now known as Rena Lesnar, Sable arrived on the scene in March 1996, debuting for the company as Hunter Hearst Helmsley's valet at WrestleMania 12. She then worked alongside her now-ex husband, Marc Mero, before breaking out into the spotlight on her own, arguably getting by on her looks more than her skills in the ring.

Sable's breath-taking beauty thrust her into the mainstream limelight, leading to being featured in Playboy, including the highest-selling issue at that time. In the ring, Sable was WWE Women's Champion for around six months, before being defeated by Debra in one of the company's notorious Evening Gown matches in May 1999. Sable left WWE the next month, and filed a $110 million lawsuit against the promotion, citing sexual harassment and unsafe working conditions. After settling the suit out of court in August 1999, Sable returned to WWE in April 2003.

After participating in multiple storylines, Sable departed WWE on good terms in 2004, following the start of a romantic relationship with Brock Lesnar. The blonde beauty claimed she left the company to spend more time with her family, but her exit from WWE seemingly came at the behest of Lesnar. In his memoir, "Death Clutch: My Story of Determination, Domination, and Survival," Lesnar wrote that he needed to get her out of the promotion before he could marry her. Since leaving in 2004, Sable has been off the grid and out of the public eye, but she has cropped up occasionally.

