AEW's Will Ospreay Credits Video Game For Having A 'Huge Impact' On His Wrestling Career

Will Ospreay recently returned to his hometown during AEW All In: London, and naturally had an entrance fit for the promotion's biggest pay-per-view. The entrance featured numerous references to the "Assassin's Creed" video game series, footage from the upcoming "Assassin's Creed: Shadows" video game, and the voice actor of popular "Assassin's Creed" character Ezio Auditore, Rodger Craig Smith, providing voice over for Ospreay's career.

Following the presentation, Smith took to social media to thank Ospreay and the developers of the "Assassin's Creed" franchise, Ubisoft, for allowing him to take on the role of Ezio Auditore one more time. The "Aerial Assassin" caught wind of the post, and similarly thanked Smith for his role in the video game series. "You have no idea how much your role in Assassins Creed played a huge impact in my career. Thank you so much for being part of the biggest night of my life. We are assassins," Ospreay posted.

You have no idea how much your role in Assassins Creed played a huge impact in my career. Thank you so much for being part of the biggest night of my life. We are assassins. https://t.co/fOL07wko5q — Will Ospreay • ウィル・オスプレイ (@WillOspreay) August 26, 2024

It remains to be seen what Ospreay's next step will be now that he's reclaimed the International Championship from MJF, and whether or not "The Salt of the Earth" is done with him. Notably, one of Ospreay's biggest rivals, Ricochet, recently made the jump to AEW, and after his debut at All In, the two will likely come face-to-face very soon to either continue their rivalry or potentially set up an alliance. Either way, Ospreay's next appearance on "AEW Dynamite" will likely set the stage for his next major feud, and with a stacked roster in-play, there's no shortage of potential opponents for Ospreay.