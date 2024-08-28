Nick Wayne Discusses The Benefits Of Working With Christian Cage In AEW

Nick Wayne is viewed by many as something of a prodigy within professional wrestling, but that doesn't mean the 19-year-old doesn't need the help of a mentor. Thankfully for Wayne, he has the benefit of being paired onscreen with Christian Cage. Speaking on "Battleground Podcast," Wayne was asked to discuss his relationship with the former WWE star and had a lot to say.

Wayne first stated that his younger self would be in disbelief over how the last few years have gone for him. The performer cited Adam Copeland and Cage as two of his favorites growing up, calling Cage one of the most underrated wrestlers in history.

"It's just unreal," Wayne said. "I was once asking Sting and now [I'm] asking Christian, 'Please, watch my matches and just tear me apart with critiques because I want to get better.' So it's great to hear what they have to say and, of course, they're some of the best to do it. Everywhere they've gone, they've succeeded in their careers, and I want to do the same thing. So it truly is an honor for me to just have them as a mentor and be under their learning tree."

