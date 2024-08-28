Nick Wayne Discusses The Benefits Of Working With Christian Cage In AEW
Nick Wayne is viewed by many as something of a prodigy within professional wrestling, but that doesn't mean the 19-year-old doesn't need the help of a mentor. Thankfully for Wayne, he has the benefit of being paired onscreen with Christian Cage. Speaking on "Battleground Podcast," Wayne was asked to discuss his relationship with the former WWE star and had a lot to say.
Wayne first stated that his younger self would be in disbelief over how the last few years have gone for him. The performer cited Adam Copeland and Cage as two of his favorites growing up, calling Cage one of the most underrated wrestlers in history.
"It's just unreal," Wayne said. "I was once asking Sting and now [I'm] asking Christian, 'Please, watch my matches and just tear me apart with critiques because I want to get better.' So it's great to hear what they have to say and, of course, they're some of the best to do it. Everywhere they've gone, they've succeeded in their careers, and I want to do the same thing. So it truly is an honor for me to just have them as a mentor and be under their learning tree."
Nick Wayne Signs With AEW, Soon Joins Up With Christian Cage
At the age of 16 years old, after already making a name for himself on the indie wrestling scene, Wayne was offered an AEW contract, set to begin on his 18th birthday. He then made his official AEW debut last year, initially allying himself with longtime friend Darby Allin and Sting. However, last October at AEW WrestleDream, Wayne turned on Allin and Sting to join up with Cage. Together with Killswitch (formerly known as Luchasaurus), the group became known as The Patriarchy, led by Cage.
"Ever since I aligned myself with Christian, [I've] been looked at as something very serious and a standout act on AEW," Wayne continued. "Being under his wing, and being there on TV with Christian, just kind of raised my value, in a way, on TV."
According to Wayne, Cage has been a big help when it comes to promos. It's an area that the young wrestler previously felt that he struggled in, but Wayne has continued developing the skill under Cage's tutelage, and he feels there have been results.
