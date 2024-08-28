AEW Star Chris Jericho Looks Back On WWE Debut

Long before he was accidentally putting Big Bill through barbed wire and losing the FTW World Title to Hook at AEW All In, Chris Jericho was a 29 year old WCW star, having hit the ceiling and looking to apply his craft elsewhere. That happened in 1999, when Jericho jumped from WCW to WWE, leading to a near 20 year run with the promotion that would help solidify Jericho as a future wrestling Hall of Famer.

On a recent episode of "Talk is Jericho" celebrating the 25th anniversary of his WWE debut, Jericho took fans through the process of his jump from WCW to WWE, revealing that he was looking to change up his character as well when he switched promotions. As he's done so in the past, Jericho reiterated that the inspiration for his WWE character came from the most unlikely of places.

"I remember being in the post office in Clearwater; I was living in Clearwater, Florida at the time," Jericho said. "And it was right before...this is probably around June or so of 99, and there was a big countdown clock on the wall that said "countdown to the new millennium." And at the time it was, I don't know, five months, eighteen days, fifteen hours, thirty seven seconds...that sort of a thing. And I remember, the idea just struck me. 'That would be a really cool way for somebody to come into a wrestling company.' And I'm like 'Wait a second; that be a really cool way for me to go into the WWE. Like a countdown.'"

