Kevin Owens Recalls WWE SmackDown Promo About Ailing Mother, Offers Update

On the "WWE SmackDown" before Money in the Bank, Kevin Owens revealed in a very emotional promo that his mother had been hospitalized in Quebec with an undisclosed medical issue. Owens explained in front of the Toronto audience that he could've stayed home to support his mom over the weekend of Money in the Bank, but he knew she would've wanted him to still compete at the event. Owens has now reflected on his emotional promo in an interview with "Sports Illustrated," while also providing an update on his mother's health condition.

"She's doing a lot better. It got real scary for a while, and now she's home. So it's definitely positive, and everybody else is doing as good as they can, I guess. It's a lot better than it was at the beginning of July ... It was very surreal. I gotta be honest with you. It was almost two months ago now. Everything since my dad called me that morning and said, you gotta get home, feels like it went by in a flash. I barely remember a lot of it. It's very odd. Even talking about it now, like, man ... that actually happened."

Owens also said that providing the WWE audience with the news about his mother was therapeutic for him, especially because if she was able to pull through, she was going to be able to watch his promo afterwards.

