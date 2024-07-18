WWE Star Kevin Owens Shares Positive Update On His Mom's Medical Condition

Ahead of WWE Money in the Bank, Kevin Owens shared the unfortunate news that his mother had been rushed to a Quebec hospital with an undisclosed medical issue. As such, Owens returned back to his home province for five days before heading to Toronto, Ontario for "WWE SmackDown" and Money in the Bank. Thursday afternoon, Owens provided a positive update on his mother's condition, indicating that much like him, she kept fighting.

"She kicked out," Owens wrote on X (formerly Twitter) alongside a photograph of his mother sitting on her hospital bed. Owen's mother can also be seeing holding up one of his official WWE shirts, inscribed with the phrase "Just Keep Fighting"

Owens' last on-screen appearance took place at the July 6 Money in the Bank premium live event, where he, Cody Rhodes, and Randy Orton were defeated by The Bloodline's Jacob Fatu, Solo Sikoa, and Tama Tonga. On the subsequent episode of "SmackDown," Orton revealed that he urged Owens to remain in Quebec to support his mother, and his family, during her hospital stay.

The absence of Owens proved to be disastrous in storyline, however, as Tonga, Fatu, and Tanga Loa delivered a triple-powerbomb to Orton through the announce table, while Sikoa entangled Rhodes in the ring ropes to watch. There is no word on when Owens will reemerge on WWE programming, although WWE is now notably two weeks out from SummerSlam. There, Sikoa will challenge Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship, with his Bloodline brethren likely lingering at ringside.