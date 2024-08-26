Konnan Says This AEW Star Is The Most Believable In The Ring

While much of his time is spent booking the cards for Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide, Konnan also continues to assess the cards of other promotions, such as All Elite Wrestling. On a recent episode of "Keepin' It 100," Konnan reviewed the August 14 episode of "AEW Dynamite," which featured a candid promo from Darby Allin addressing his feud with TNT Champion Jack Perry. In analyzing this segment and Allin's overall line of work, Konnan took note of a common theme — believability.

Advertisement

"Darby is, out of all the young guys [like] HOOK, [Wheeler] Yuta, Daniel Garcia, he's the best," Konnan said. "He's the most believable in how he talks and the most believable in the ring. I thought this was a really good promo."

Before signing with AEW in 2019, Allin appeared on an AAA show in June 2018. There, Allin competed in a six-way match to determine the number one contenders match for the AAA Mega Championship. Years later, Allin and Konnan reunited under the umbrella of AEW, and according to Konnan, Allin left him with another positive impression.

"When I was talking to him in AEW, you know how they say that a lot of guys don't listen to advice? [Allin] was listening," Konnan said. "He was going 'You have a point, you're right.' He was listening, so I think he's the type of guy that goes around and sits under the learning trees of guys that know what they're doing because he's so far advanced than any of the young guys, [such as] Jack Perry, in every aspect."

Advertisement

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Keepin' It 100" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.