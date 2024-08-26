Mark Henry Reacts To AEW All In 2024 Main Event

AEW All In took place yesterday at Wembley Stadium in London, England, with Bryan Danielson and Swerve Strickland headlining the promotion's biggest show of the year. This morning, the hosts of "Busted Open Radio" spent some time running through the show and, while he no longer works for AEW, Mark Henry still had strong praise for last night's main event.

"I thought that Swerve had his best match, and he's had some really good matches," Henry said. "I guess Danielson brought the best out of him. He looked so comfortable."

The match lasted for just under 26 minutes and, though he walked in as the champion, Strickland was not able to retain the AEW World Championship. With Danielson set to wrap up his career in the near future, the new champion teased yesterday that he will have an important announcement on this week's "AEW Dynamite." As for Henry, he thinks the All In victory further solidified Danielson's wrestling legacy.

"Danielson, we already knew he was a star," Henry continued. "He's a Hall of Famer in every facet of the pro wrestling world. He's won at New Japan, he won at ROH, he won at WWE. Now he wins the championship at AEW, and there's only three or four people who have done [all of] that. ... The guy's got every base covered now. He is truly one of the greatest wrestlers of all time."

Last year, Danielson announced that he would wrap up his full-time wrestling career in 2024, and that still seems to be the case despite his world title victory. Whatever Danielson's announcement might be on Wednesday, it's likely going to revolve around winding his full-time career down on his own terms.