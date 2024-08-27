Mark Henry Wants To See A Moment Between Bryan Danielson & This Star On AEW Dynamite

AEW has two new champions in AEW World Champion Bryan Danielson and AEW International Champion Will Ospreay. Ospreay has been traumatized by nearly ending Danielson's career with a Tiger Driver '91 earlier this year, which led to an inspiring moment in Wembley Stadium where Danielson told Ospreay to unleash the move on the dastardly MJF.

Advertisement

On the latest "Busted Open Radio," Mark Henry discussed the topic and said that AEW needs to address the situation, pitching how he would run this Wednesday's "AEW Dynamite."

"The opening segment, you see the cars pull up," Henry began. "You see Will Ospreay's car pull up. He do a walk. You see Bryan Danielson's car pull up and they do a walk. Then you go into the show. Then later on, you have Bryan Danielson walk into the ring to address his victory, and who does he pass on the way that he shakes his hand? Will Ospreay. It's called giving him the rub. You say, 'When I'm gone, you're gonna hold this title for a long time.'"

Henry thinks AEW is in a tricky position where Ospreay's win should not be overshadowed by Danielson's, and the WWE Hall of Famer believes his idea threads the needle.

Advertisement

"I gave both of them the light and that's how you produce a match and a show when you're trying to feature someone that won, but they're not 'The Guy' yet," Henry explained.

Danielson has been open about the fragile nature of his body, admitting he'll likely need surgery to repair his injured neck by the end of the year.