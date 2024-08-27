Will Ospreay Talks Working With Ubisoft For Assassin's Creed Entrance At AEW All In

Will Ospreay won the AEW International Championship in his home country of England, in front of 50,000 fans at Wembley Stadium. Not only is Ospreay now 2-0 in Wembley Stadium but he was also welcomed into the Order of Assassins, thanks to his Assassin's Creed-sponsored entrance.

At the post-All In press conference, Ospreay explained that a friend of his had managed to link him up with the game's developer, Ubisoft.

"For Wrestle Kingdom, we was able to do the Jack The Ripper [entrance] from Assassin's Creed Syndicate, was able to link me up with Ubisoft and it'd done a great number for them on social media and promoting wise and that wasn't the current game they had. It got back to Ubisoft and they were like, 'Dude, we've got [Assassin's Creed] Shadows coming up.' The concept with Shadows is going to be in Japan this time around and I spent eight years of my life growing up in Japan," said Ospreay.

According to Ospreay, he'd been told to make a gimmick that fans could relate to in NJPW, so the "Aerial Assassin" character was born out of his love for the popular gaming franchise.

"In a weird way, it paved the way for me and then when it was able to link together it was the perfect scenario," Ospreay gushed, thanking Ubisoft profusely.

The AEW International Champion has been over the moon with being able to work with Ubisoft on the entrance, thanking them on social media, and once again stating the impact of the game on his life and career.