Bianca Belair Describes Impact Of Jade Cargill Arriving In WWE

Jade Cargill signed with WWE last September and within almost a year, she became a WWE Women's Tag Team Champion, competed at WrestleMania, as well as featured on several PLEs. Cargill has accomplished many of these goals alongside her partner Bianca Belair who has now opened up about the impact she has made since moving from AEW to WWE.

Advertisement

Speaking at "Fanatics Fest," Belair explained how thrilled she is to have another member of the roster represent the black community.

"Some people might want to be the only one and want to get all the opportunities but that's a lot of responsibility and I can't represent for all black people; I can't and I don't want to. I was very excited when Jade came and I felt like she was going to take WWE by storm — no pun intended — but I think it's very important. It's very important for representation, for diverse representation, and I was even more excited when I was presented with the opportunity to tag with Jade," said Belair.

She also discussed the prospect of Cargill going one-on-one with "The EST," which has been something fans have wanted even before she arrived at the company.

Advertisement

"I know a lot of people even before she came to WWE they were like, 'Oh, that's a dream match, Bianca versus Jade' and I'm like, 'Everybody always wants what they can't have,' but now it could be a possibility," she stated.

Belair and Cargill will have another opportunity to regain their WWE Women's Tag Team Championships as they will battle Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre at Bash in Berlin.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Fanatics Fest" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.