Will Ospreay Explains How Match With New AEW Signee Ricochet Changed His Career

While Will Ospreay is a household name in AEW today, many people's introduction to the Aerial Assassin would have been his first year in NJPW back in 2016. After impressing the Japanese fans in his debut, Ospreay was entered into that year's Best of the Super Juniors tournament, which he would end up winning, but the match that everyone was talking about was his bout with Ricochet. Now that both Ospreay and Ricochet are in AEW, the International Champion was asked at the All In post-show media scrum about that initial match, and how it changed his career, to which Ospreay explained that he had never been put under the microscope before 2016.

"When that blew up, it was the Marmite of pro wrestling, right? It was you either loved it, or you hated it. And for me, it was a case of this is a learning experience. You take this onboard, all of this criticism or this love, and here's where I can get better, here's where it could've gone worse. I take all of that onboard and then learning from other people — the one thing I always say is, the Ricochet match has done wonders for me. But that was just what we would do in PWG, that's what we would do in Rev Pro."

Ricochet will get the chance to show the AEW fans what he is really made of in his first singles match for the company when he takes on Ospreay's close friend Kyle Fletcher this Wednesday on "AEW Dynamite," while Ospreay will now turn his attention to the number one contender to his title, PAC.

