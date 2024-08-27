Will Ospreay Comments On Ricochet's AEW Debut, Prospects Of Future Match Between Them

During the #1 Contendership Casino Gauntlet Match at AEW All In, former WWE star Ricochet made his AEW debut at Wembley Stadium and has officially signed with the company, according to president Tony Khan. One of Ricochet's old rivals, new International Champion Will Ospreay, discussed Ricochet at the All In post-show media scrum and addressed whether a match between him and the "Highlight of the Night" could happen in the near future. Ospreay also reflected on their history, specifically their first NJPW match together at the Best of the Super Juniors.

"I mean, man's got to work for it though, like do you know what I mean? There's a long list of people that he's going to have to beat before he can call out the International Champion. But honestly, mate, it's been it's been eight years since that Best of Super Juniors match and we've both gone in our separate directions we've both done well but like now he's under this microscope and maybe just maybe, I just called him out all those times just to see if he's got any bollocks and he's shown up right? He's shown up so I'd like to see what he's going to be doing here in AEW. I'm excited and I'm really, really happy for him."

Ospreay had called out Ricochet before All In on "TalkSport," demanding Ricochet "remind everybody who the f**k you are" if he were to appear at the event.

