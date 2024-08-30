Jesse Ventura Lays Out WWE Angle He Pitched That Was 'Too Big' For Vince McMahon

Things are all sunshines and roses between Jesse "The Body" Ventura and WWE now, after Ventura showed up for a "Raw" taping last month. For a long time, however, the idea of the two sides mending fences seemed unlikely, largely due to tension between Ventura and disgraced former Chairman Vince McMahon, for a laundry list of reasons.

Appearing on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," the former Governor of Minnesota revealed one of the reasons he and McMahon had issues, stating that following the end of his governorship, he flew out to Connecticut to pitch McMahon and his wife, Linda, an angle that Ventura believes could have been the biggest storyline WWE had ever done in its existence.

"I went out to him and I said 'Vince, we can do an angle right now,'" Ventura said. "'You can come out with the WWE and say we're going to have our own nominee for president, the WWE party, the World Wrestling Party.' Meanwhile, Vince has people in every state, he can send those people, get ballot access, and do what's required to get on the ballot in all 50 states. He could do that for me.

"I said 'Then you work the angle Vince where everybody thinks it's going to be you. You're going to be the nominee. But we do something where I come in and say bullsh*t, I'm a governor. I'm the natural WWE candidate for president.' Then you do a schmoz where Vince and I get two wrestlers to represent us. Whoever wins gets the nomination. My guy beats Vince's guy. I then become the nominee of the World Wrestling Federation for President and I have ballot access in all 50 states because Vince could have done it."