AEW Announces Ricochet's Opponent For Dynamite Debut

It's official, Ricochet is 'All Elite.' After months of speculation on his contract status and where he may land, the former WWE Intercontinental Champion has arrived in AEW, showing up as one of the many surprises in the Casino Gauntlet Match at All In: London on August 25. In the brief time he has been in the company, he has already managed to share the ring with people like "Hangman" Adam Page, Kazuchika Okada, and even Nigel McGuinness, but on "AEW Dynamite," fans in Illinois will get to see the TV debut of "The One and Only." After a challenge was laid out by Don Callis and Kyle Fletcher following All In, the match has been made, as Ricochet and Fletcher will go one-on-one this Wednesday.

#AEWDynamite THIS WEDNESDAY

Champaign, IL

8pm ET/7pm CT on TBS Ricochet vs Kyle Fletcher@KingRicochet shocked the world at #AEWAllIn, and WEDNESDAY he makes his Dynamite Debut vs @TheDonCallis Family's @kylefletcherpro, who issued a challenge to AEW's newest signee last night! pic.twitter.com/KOpNYnczf7 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 27, 2024

The two have never faced each other before, but have been getting into it on social media. Fletcher stated that he was looking forward to welcoming the former WWE star to AEW personally, but Ricochet wanted no part of the interaction, stating he would rather keep his conversations with Fletcher brief. Fletcher responded by saying he would know a lot about keeping things brief after being the inaugural WWE Speed Champion, to which Ricochet responded by saying that more people watched him wrestle for three minutes than any of Fletcher's matches.

Fletcher isn't the only one Ricochet has been dealing with on social media following his AEW debut, as he has responded to multiple tweets and messages of fans voicing their displeasure about him leaving WWE to join the competition. However, the man himself has said that he is very happy with his decision to join AEW, and that the people who are moaning online are just negative for the sake of being negative, and lead very miserable lives.