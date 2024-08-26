Ricochet Isn't Taking Any Flak After AEW All In 2024 Debut

After plenty of speculation, Ricochet in AEW became a reality when he made his debut as part of the Casino Gauntlet match at AEW All In this past weekend. And while Ricochet was unsuccessful in picking up the victory, his appearance was well received by the Wembley Stadium fans, with the former WWE star and Lucha Underground Champion showcasing some of the high flying that made him an international sensation.

Other fans, however, weren't thrilled that Ricochet had taken his talents from WWE to AEW, though that doesn't appear to be bothering him much. Taking to X shortly before noontime, Ricochet responded to a fan that suggested he was about to fall into irrelevance by signing with AEW, pointing out the users low follower count. He had a similar response to another user who suggested that Ricochet would be taking a step backwards by joining AEW.

My man got 34 followers and wants to talk about irrelevant???? 🤣🤣 https://t.co/uTXWTv0HgO — Ricochet (@KingRicochet) August 26, 2024

Bro, you have 393 followers. You'd be lucky to be "a step backward" from anything I've accomplished lol — Ricochet (@KingRicochet) August 26, 2024

The latter interaction continued after Ricochet's response, with the fan insisting that he meant no disrespect to him, though he suggested that Ricochet had been "busted back to the minors" and that Ricochet wasn't actually happy about joining AEW. This led to Ricochet informing the fan that he chose to go to AEW following his WWE contract expiring, and that he was currently very happy with his choice.

I chose this. And I am VERY happy with MY choice. — Ricochet (@KingRicochet) August 26, 2024

Later, while responding to a fan on X who questioned why others would be lashing out at him, Ricochet suggested it was jealousy due to his monetary success, his love of wrestling, and his relationship with WWE ring announcer Samantha Irvin. He also disputed the idea that responding to negativity meant he was "upset."

Everything you just named, is why people are upset haha They have miserable lives. Lol — Ricochet (@KingRicochet) August 26, 2024

And when someone like myself responds to someone who's negative, people, for some reason, think it has to do with you being "upset" when really it's the opposite. — Ricochet (@KingRicochet) August 26, 2024

Ricochet will have his second AEW match later this week on "AEW Dynamite," when he takes on the Don Callis Family's Kyle Fletcher.

