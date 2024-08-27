Video: The Young Bucks Share Behind-The-Scenes Footage Of AEW All In 2024

If you've ever wondered what goes on behind-the-scenes at a major AEW event, the company's EVPs have got you covered. Fresh off their big win at Wembley Stadium against both FTR and The Acclaimed, The Young Bucks have given their fans a glimpse of what they could see at All In: London. Taking to TikTok, Matthew and Nicholas Jackson uploaded a video (viewable below) of their rehearsal day at Wembley Stadium, where they were able to showcase what it's like rising up onto the entrance stage through their trademark "EVPvator."

Advertisement

Matthew explained that not only did pop music superstar Taylor Swift play on the very same stage a few days earlier, but that the Wembley version of the elevator up to the stage was actually a lot lower than usual due to the sheer size of the entrance way. While not in costume for their rehearsal, instead wearing high visibility vests for health and safety reasons, their video wall that was inspired by The Beatles' legendary album "Sgt. Peppers Lonely Hearts Club Band" could also be seen in the background.

After they stopped cosplaying as the 1960s versions of John Lennon and Paul McCartney, The Bucks were able to leave London with their AEW World Tag Team Championship, but not before they were confronted by former "NXT UK" Tag Team Champions Grizzled Young Veterans. Zack Gibson and James Drake looked as though they were going to make themselves known as The Bucks' next challengers, but as the EVPs rolled out of the ring, GYV turned their attention to FTR and beat them down instead. With "AEW Dynamite" returning to TBS this Wednesday, the immediate future of the tag team division looks set to change, as All Out approaches on September 7.

Advertisement