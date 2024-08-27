Eric Bischoff Reacts To AEW All In 2024 As A Whole

AEW All In from Wembley Stadium this past weekend turned out to be an eventful show, with Bryan Danielson finally winning the AEW World Championship, both Will Ospreay and Mariah May becoming new champions, as well as surprise appearances from Sting, Daniel Garcia and the in-ring debut of Ricochet. Former WCW executive Eric Bischoff has now provided his thoughts on AEW's second All In show from London. Speaking on "83 Weeks," Bischoff explained that he often struggles to get through AEW pay per views, but felt the pacing of All In was effective while crediting AEW for finishing the event on a high note and sending the fans home happy.

"This one was a lot easier to watch for me. Without it coming off negative, I'm usually looking for something else to do about halfway through an AEW pay-per-view. Not that the matches aren't fantastic, but lack of quality stories or something that catches my imagination tends to wear me down just a little bit ... but here's all that matters, now from a producer point of view as well as a fans', maybe more from a producer's perspective. People left there happy as hell, they were fired up ... I felt really good about the format of the pacing of the show, once we got past the first three matches."

Bischoff further explained that even if the first half of All In was booked poorly, the fans would've forgotten about it because they finished the show strong, and the ending is what the audience will remember the most.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "83 Weeks" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.