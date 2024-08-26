AEW All In 2024: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

The Casino Gauntlet match was great. It's a great concept in general, and this was definitely going to be the best one. Until the finish.

So in the opening match, The Patriarchy lost the trios titles, though at one point they clearly could have retained if Christian Cage hadn't stopped Killswitch from pulling down the belts because Christian wanted to pull them down instead. Christian later limped into the Casino Gauntlet and was eventually joined by Killswitch, who the ring announcer either accidentally or teasingly introduced under his old name, Luchasaurus. The commentary team went hard on the idea that he had finally had enough of Christian after the trios title match and was coming to take the Gauntlet for himself.

Anyway then instead of chokeslamming Christian he chokeslammed Kyle O'Reilly and threw Christian on top of him. Christian won.

I really want to emphasize how cool this match was and how many cool things happened in it. Nigel McGuinness came out retirement and did chain wrestling with Zack Sabre Jr. Ricochet debuted and looked faster than he'd ever looked on a show called "Speed." Jeff Jarrett hit people with guitars. Mark Briscoe did Mark Briscoe things. It was awesome, and it ended with yet another "Killswitch turns on Christian" tease, which has been going on for literally a year now and will either never pay off or pay off long after everyone has stopped caring. Hooray?

Admittedly, I am one of the few who finds Christian's current gimmick more annoying than captivating, but even those who love what he's doing would surely have to admit that there were better choices than this. "Hangman" Adam Page was the consensus favorite to win due to his issues with both Swerve Strickland and Bryan Danielson, or just to appease the Hangman fans who thought he should have gotten the Wembley main event (by which I mean me; to appease me, personally). If it couldn't be Page though, there were ten million better options. Give it Okada to elevate him out of the midcard and give him one more match with Danielson. Give to Ricochet because hey, Ricochet debuted; making him look like a big deal isn't the worst idea in the world. My god, McGuinness can apparently wrestle again, and if McGuinness can wrestle again we'd damn well better be getting McGuinness vs. Danielson again, and if we're getting McGuinness vs. Danielson again, maybe have McGuinness win the Gauntlet in his hometown? Is this hard? Am I taking crazy pills?

But no, sorry, Christian had to win, because Danielson's dad is dead and there's nothing more important than popping Twitter. What a rancid, uninspired ending to what should have been (and almost was) a great wrestling match.

Written by Miles Schneiderman